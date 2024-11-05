Fantasy Football
Kyzir White News: Five tackles vs. Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 5, 2024

White finished Sunday's 29-9 win over the Bears with five tackles (three solo), including 0.5 sacks.

White logged his first sack of the season Sunday, as he combined with Zaven Collins for a two-yard sack on Caleb Williams on the final play of the third quarter. Through the first nine games of the regular season, White has registered 67 tackles (27 solo), including 0.5 sacks, two pass breakups and one interception.

