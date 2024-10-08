Kyzir White News: Grabs first intereption of season

White finished Sunday's 24-23 win over the 49ers with four tackles (one solo) and one interception.

White played every single defensive snap Sunday for the fourth time this season. While his four tackles on the day were a season low, he grabbed his first interception of the year as he picked off a floating pass from Brock Purdy late in the fourth quarter that sealed the game for the Cardinals. White is up to 42 combined tackles on the year, which is second on Arizona behind Budda Baker (52).