Kyzir White News: Impresses vs. Panthers

White recorded eight total tackles (five solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's 36-30 overtime loss to the Panthers.

White battled through an illness to play in Sunday's matchup and performed well, finishing as the Cardinals' second-leading tackler and taking down Bryce Young for a sack. The veteran linebacker has yet to miss a game for Arizona this season, tallying 119 total tackles, including 2.5 sacks, and one interception through 15 appearances. He's expected to remain one of the Cardinals' top tacklers and defensive leaders as the year progresses.