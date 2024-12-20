Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kyzir White headshot

Kyzir White News: Past illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

White (illness) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Panthers, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

The 28-year-old linebacker popped up on the Cardinals' injury report Thursday as a non-participant due to an illness. However, he upgraded to a full practice session Friday, appearing to be past his illness. White has yet to miss a game this season and will continue to serve as the Cardinals' top middle linebacker in Week 16.

Kyzir White
Arizona Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now