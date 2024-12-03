Kyzir White News: Sacks Darnold in Week 13 loss

White finished Sunday's 23-22 loss to Minnesota with six tackles (five solo), including 1.0 sacks.

White logged his first solo sack of the season Sunday when he got to Sam Darnold for a nine-yard loss early in the second quarter, which forced the Vikings to punt on the next play. Through 12 regular-season games, White has tallied 86 total tackles (second on the team behind Budda Baker's 114), including 1.5 sacks, two pass defenses (including one interception) and one fumble recovery.