Kyzir White News: Sacks Darnold in Week 13 loss
White finished Sunday's 23-22 loss to Minnesota with six tackles (five solo), including 1.0 sacks.
White logged his first solo sack of the season Sunday when he got to Sam Darnold for a nine-yard loss early in the second quarter, which forced the Vikings to punt on the next play. Through 12 regular-season games, White has tallied 86 total tackles (second on the team behind Budda Baker's 114), including 1.5 sacks, two pass defenses (including one interception) and one fumble recovery.
