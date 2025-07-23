Kyzir White News: Visits Detroit
White was brought in for a visit with the Lions on Wednesday, Justin Rogers of DetroitFootball.net reports.
White compiled 137 total tackles (60 solo), including a career-high 2.5 sacks, while also adding three passes defensed, one of which was an interception, and a fumble recovery over 17 games with the Cardinals in 2024. The linebacker saw an increased role as a pass rusher with Arizona last season, and he could be a valuable addition for a Detroit defense that ranked in the bottom third of the NFL in team sacks (37) in 2024.
Kyzir White
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now