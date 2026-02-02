London spent the entire 2024 season on the Falcons' practice squad and didn't appear in a game that year, but he earned a spot on Atlanta's 53-man roster for 2025 following training camp. He was inactive for three games in the middle of the season, but his two-sack performance against the Patriots in Week 9 earned him some regular playing time over the final half the 2025 campaign. London will enter the offseason as a restricted free agent, which would allow the Falcons to match an offer that the 28-year-old receives from another team should Atlanta opt to tender him.