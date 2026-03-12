LaCale London News: Staying in Atlanta

London re-signed with the Falcons on Thursday.

The Western Illinois product will now remain with the Falcons after spending his first two NFL seasons with the team. London proved to be an impactful defensive lineman during his 2025 campaign, posting 30 total tackles, including 5.0 sacks, one pass defensed and one forced fumble across just 13 appearances. Expect the 28-year-old to remain a key part of the Falcons' defensive line in 2026.