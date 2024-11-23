Ladd McConkey Injury: Deemed questionable for Monday

McConkey (shoulder) is questionable for Monday's Week 12 battle against Baltimore.

McConkey recorded a career-high 123 receiving yards against Cincinnati last Sunday, but he also picked up a shoulder injury. The rookie receiver logged a DNP/LP/LP practice progression this week, and it's uncertain if he'll be able to suit up for Monday Night Football. If McConkey misses the contest, Quentin Johnston and Joshua Palmer would be the Chargers' top two wideouts against the Ravens.