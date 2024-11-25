Fantasy Football
Ladd McConkey headshot

Ladd McConkey Injury: Expected to play Monday night

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

McConkey (shoulder) is expected to play Monday night against Baltimore, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

McConkey missed practice Thursday but was able to log back-to-back limited sessions Friday and Saturday before being labeled as questionable to play against the Ravens. With McConkey likely to play, Justin Herbert should have his full wide receiver weaponry, including Quentin Johnston and Joshua Palmer, in what is a plus matchup on paper for the Los Angeles passing offense.

Ladd McConkey
Los Angeles Chargers
