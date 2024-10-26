Ladd McConkey Injury: Expected to play Week 8

McConkey (hip) is likely to suit up in Sunday's matchup against New Orleans, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

McConkey remains questionable due to a hip issue, but it appears he'll be able to participate in Sunday's contest. The rookie didn't practice Wednesday and Thursday but returned for a limited session Friday. McConkey has received at least seven targets in each of his past three games, and he's tallied between 43 and 67 receiving yards in each contest during that span.