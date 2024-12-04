Fantasy Football
Ladd McConkey headshot

Ladd McConkey Injury: Expected to practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 4, 2024

Coach Jim Harbaugh expects McConkey (knee) to practice Wednesday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

A knee injury removed McConkey from Sunday's 17-13 win over Atlanta in the fourth quarter, with Harbaugh then saying Monday that the rookie was "working through a couple things" and uncertain to practice this week. Any form of participation Wednesday would put McConkey on the right track to play Sunday night against the Chiefs.

Ladd McConkey
Los Angeles Chargers
