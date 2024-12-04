Fantasy Football
Ladd McConkey headshot

Ladd McConkey Injury: Expected to practice Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 4, 2024 at 5:51pm

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said he expects McConkey (knee) to practice Wednesday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

After a knee injury knocked out McConkey of Sunday's 17-13 win over Atlanta in the fourth quarter, Harbaugh said Monday that the rookie was "working through a couple things" and uncertain to practice this week. Any form of participation Wednesday would put McConkey on the right track to play Sunday against the Chiefs.

