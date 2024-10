McConkey (hip) was limited at practice Thursday.

McConkey, who caught four of his eight targets for 43 yards in this past Sunday's 23-16 win over the Broncos, is one of three Chargers' WRs on the team's Week 7 injury report. In addition to McConkey, Quentin Johnston (ankle) missed Thursday's practice, while Simi Fehoko (shoulder/groin) was limited. The trio's status is thus worth tracking as Monday night's game against the Cardinals approaches.