Ladd McConkey Injury: Limited in return to practice
McConkey (toe) was a limited participant in practice Thursday.
McConkey sat out Wednesday's session, but his limited participation Thursday has him trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's game against the Raiders. The Chargers final Week 18 injury report will be released Friday and will reveal the game statuses of both McConkey and fellow wideout Joshua Palmer (foot), who hasn't practiced this week.
