Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Ladd McConkey headshot

Ladd McConkey Injury: Limited practice Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

McConkey (hip) was limited at practice Wednesday.

McConkey continues to manage a hip issue, but with no reported setbacks in this past Sunday's win over the Saints, a game in which he caught all six of his targets for 111 yards and two touchdowns, his listed limitations Wednesday are likely maintenance-related. McConkey now has two more chances to upgrade his practice participation (and in turn avoid a Week 9 injury designation) ahead of this weekend's game against the Browns.

Ladd McConkey
Los Angeles Chargers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now