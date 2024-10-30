Ladd McConkey Injury: Limited practice Wednesday

McConkey (hip) was limited at practice Wednesday.

McConkey continues to manage a hip issue, but with no reported setbacks in this past Sunday's win over the Saints, a game in which he caught all six of his targets for 111 yards and two touchdowns, his listed limitations Wednesday are likely maintenance-related. McConkey now has two more chances to upgrade his practice participation (and in turn avoid a Week 9 injury designation) ahead of this weekend's game against the Browns.