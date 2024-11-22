Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Ladd McConkey headshot

Ladd McConkey Injury: Logs limited practice Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 22, 2024 at 3:03pm

McConkey (shoulder) was limited at practice Friday.

McConkey was deemed a non-participant on Thursday's practice estimate, but the wideout's ability to work in Friday's session, albeit with a cap on his reps, bodes well for his chances of being available Monday night against the Ravens. In any case, Saturday's final injury report will relay whether McConkey approaches Week 12 action with an injury designation or fully cleared to face Baltimore.

Ladd McConkey
Los Angeles Chargers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now