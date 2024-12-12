Ladd McConkey Injury: Remains limited Thursday

McConkey (knee/shoulder) remained limited at practice Thursday.

McConkey, who was inactive for this past Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Chiefs, also was limited Wednesday, and unless he practices fully Friday, the wideout figures to approach this weekend's game against the Buccaneers with an injury designation. If McConkey isn't available versus Tampa Bay, fellow WRs Quentin Johnston and Joshua Palmer would be in line to see added pass-catching opportunities Week 15.