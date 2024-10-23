Fantasy Football
Ladd McConkey Injury: Sits out Wednesday's practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 23, 2024

McConkey (hip) didn't practice Wednesday.

McConkey was limited leading up to Monday's 17-15 loss to the Cardinals, but was able to play through his hip issue, while recording an 86 percent snap share and catching five of his seven targets in the contest for 46 yards. With no reported setbacks since then, there's a solid chance that McConkey's listed non-participation Wednesday is maintenance-related. What the wideout does Thursday should confirm that notion one way or the other.

