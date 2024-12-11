Fantasy Football
Ladd McConkey

Ladd McConkey Injury: Still limited at practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 11, 2024

McConkey (knee/shoulder) was limited at practice Wednesday.

McConkey, who was inactive this past Sunday against the Chiefs, was also limited at practice ahead of that contest. He'll now have two more chances to practice fully prior to Friday's finale injury report, but if the wideout remains out or limited this weekend, Quentin Johnston and Joshua Palmer would be in line for added opportunities in Week 15.

Ladd McConkey
Los Angeles Chargers
More Stats & News
