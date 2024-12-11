Ladd McConkey Injury: Still limited at practice
McConkey (knee/shoulder) was limited at practice Wednesday.
McConkey, who was inactive this past Sunday against the Chiefs, was also limited at practice ahead of that contest. He'll now have two more chances to practice fully prior to Friday's finale injury report, but if the wideout remains out or limited this weekend, Quentin Johnston and Joshua Palmer would be in line for added opportunities in Week 15.
