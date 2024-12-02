Ladd McConkey Injury: Uncertainty around knee injury

Coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday that McConkey (knee) is "working through a couple things," and it remains to be seen if he will practice this week, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

McConkey did all of the heavy lifting Sunday against the Falcons, securing nine of 12 targets for 117 yards, but he exited late with a knee injury and was unable to return. It's unclear if he's dealing with a day-to-day or week-to-week type of injury. McConkey should be considered questionable for next Sunday's AFC West bout with the Chiefs. If McConkey needs to miss time, the Chargers will roll with Quentin Johnston, Joshua Palmer, DJ Chark, Jalen Reagor and Derius Davis at wide receiver.