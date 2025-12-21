McConkey will be hard pressed to surpass his yardage total from last year given the litany of offensive line injuries Los Angeles has tried to survive, but the second-year wideout has quietly become a potent scoring threat tallying his 13th touchdown of his career Sunday. The 24-year-old has yet to surpass 50 receiving yards since a stretch of exceeding that mark five straight weeks dating back to Week 6-10. That's a direct relation to the injury to Joe Alt (ankle) and should serve as a reminder to fantasy managers looking ahead to a difficult matchup against the Texans in Week 17.