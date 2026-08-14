Ladd McConkey News: Doesn't play against Houston
McConkey did not play in the Chargers' 27-7 preseason win over the Texans on Thursday.
McConkey was joined by Tre' Harris and Quentin Johnston on the sidelines while JaQuae Jackson, KeAndre Lambert-Smith and rookie fourth-rounder Brenen Thompson saw the bulk of the wide receiver snaps during Thursday's exhibition game. McConkey saw his production dip from his rookie season to his 2025 sophomore campaign, but his output could rebound in 2026 due to the departure of veteran Keenan Allen and the addition of offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel.
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