Ladd McConkey News: Full practice Thursday

McConkey (hip) practiced fully Thursday, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

The same goes for Quentin Johnston (ankle), which sets the stage for the Chargers to have their top three wideouts (McConkey, Johnston and Joshua Palmer) available Sunday against the Browns. It also looks like DJ Chark (groin, IR) is trending toward returning to action this weekend, but in any case McConkey should maintain steady enough volume going forward to yield weekly fantasy lineup utility.