Ladd McConkey News: Injures knee Sunday

McConkey exited Sunday's 17-13 win over the Falcons with a knee injury.

Prior to his departure from the contest, McConkey caught nine of his 12 targets for 117 yards. Now that the wideout is dealing with a knee issue, his status will need to be monitored as next weekend's game against the Chiefs approaches. If McConkey ends up limited or out in Week 14, DJ Chark, Jalen Reagor and Derius Davis would be candidates to log added WR snaps behind Quentin Johnston and Joshua Palmer.