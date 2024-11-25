Ladd McConkey News: Leading WR in MNF loss

McConkey (shoulder) caught all six of his targets for 83 yards in Monday's 30-23 loss to the Ravens.

McConkey led all Chargers' receivers outside of targets in Monday's narrow loss to Baltimore. The second-round rookie posted his third-highest receiving total of of the season. McConkey has elevated himself to become Justin Herbert's top option in recent weeks, making him a strong fantasy play for next Sunday's matchup against the Falcons.