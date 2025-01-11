Fantasy Football
Ladd McConkey headshot

Ladd McConkey News: Lone fantasy star for LAC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 11, 2025

McConkey reeled in nine receptions on 14 targets for 197 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 32-12 wild-card round loss to Houston.

McConkey made quite the splash in his postseason debut, setting a new career high in receiving yards (197) while tying his previous high-water mark in receptions (nine). The 23-year-old rookie's box score result was the only one worth mentioning for a Chargers squad that netted just 261 yards of offense against the Texans. The disparity between McConkey and all of Los Angeles' other available receiving options in the blowout loss highlights the team's need to surround its No. 1 option with talent as we look ahead to the 2025 season.

