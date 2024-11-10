Ladd McConkey News: Longest reception of day
McConkey caught both of his targets for 52 yards in the 27-17 win over the Titans on Sunday.
McConkey had the team's most explosive play of the afternoon, a nice 18-yard out route deep in enemy territory that the rookie then jettisoned for nearly another 20 yards. The reception was a part of a 95-yard touchdown drive early in the fourth quarter that effectively iced the game. The 22-year-old has typically been the go-to wide receiver for the offense, but in a game where Justin Herbert attempted just 18 passes there was never going to be a ton of volume to prop up a massive fantasy day. That should change in Week 11 when the porous Bengals defense comes to Los Angeles.
