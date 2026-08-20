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Ladd McConkey News: Plays opening series Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

McConkey failed to bring in his only target in the Chargers' 41-17 preseason loss to the 49ers on Thursday night.

McConkey and the rest of the healthy Chargers offensive starters were out there to open the game Thursday, and the talented wideout couldn't corral his one target deep down the left side of the field during that first drive. McConkey's night was done after that possession, and the 2024 second-round pick will likely now turn his attention to prepping for a Week 1 home matchup against the Cardinals on Sunday, Sept. 13.

Ladd McConkey
Los Angeles Chargers
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