With the Chargers looking ahead to the AFC playoffs, head coach Jim Harbaugh chose to rest McConkey and many other offensive players against the Broncos. The 24-year-old wideout finished the regular season with 66 receptions for 789 yards and six touchdowns on 106 targets, all down from his rookie campaign. Despite seeing a dip in his production in his second season, McConkey led the team in receiving yards. The Georgia product will look to have a key role in the Chargers' offensive plans Sunday when the Chargers visit New England in the first round of the wild-card playoffs.