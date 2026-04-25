Lake McRee News: Signing with Pittsburgh

McRee is slated to sign with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent, Matt Zenitz of CBSSports.com reports.

The biggest red flag McRee has is his injury profile, and it's likely why he is an undrafted free agent instead of a Day 3 pick. McRee suffered a torn ACL in his left knee in 2019 and a torn ACL in his right knee in 2023, and he missed an additional three games in September 2024 due to a sprained left knee. The 23-year-old amassed 450 yards and four receiving touchdowns over 12 games as a starter for USC in 2025. McRee possesses a flexible catch radius and limits drops while also being able to finish through contact. He is a strong and aggressive blocker who can sustain his blocks on the move, but his toughness and aggression can lead him to injury. If the young player can be protected from himself and stay healthy, the Steelers could have an additional roster-level tight end heading into 2026.