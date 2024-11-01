Fantasy Football
Lamar Jackson Injury: Back at practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Jackson (back/knee) returned to practice Friday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Following back-to-back 'DNPs', Jackson's return to the field for Friday's session is a good sign regarding the star QB's availability for Sunday's game against the Broncos. The Ravens' upcoming injury report will clarify Jackson's official participation level, as well as his Week 9 game status.

Lamar Jackson
Baltimore Ravens
