Lamar Jackson Injury: Back at practice
Jackson (back/knee) returned to practice Friday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Following back-to-back 'DNPs', Jackson's return to the field for Friday's session is a good sign regarding the star QB's availability for Sunday's game against the Broncos. The Ravens' upcoming injury report will clarify Jackson's official participation level, as well as his Week 9 game status.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now