Lamar Jackson Injury: Limited at practice Thursday
Jackson (NIR-rest/knee) was limited at practice Thursday, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports.
Jackson has been managing a knee issue of late, so it's not surprising to see the Ravens limit his practice reps Thursday for maintenance purposes. Chances are, Jackson will return to a full session Friday and approach Sunday's game against the Steelers without an injury designation.
