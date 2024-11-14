Fantasy Football
Lamar Jackson Injury: Limited at practice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 14, 2024

Jackson (NIR-rest/knee) was limited at practice Thursday, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports.

Jackson has been managing a knee issue of late, so it's not surprising to see the Ravens limit his practice reps Thursday for maintenance purposes. Chances are, Jackson will return to a full session Friday and approach Sunday's game against the Steelers without an injury designation.

Lamar Jackson
Baltimore Ravens
