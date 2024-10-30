Lamar Jackson Injury: Listed with pair of minor injuries

Jackson was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's practice due to back and knee injuries.

First, a reporter suggested Jackson's absence may have been a product of a groin/core/abdomen injury, as he seemed to be favoring that area after Sunday's 29-24 loss at Cleveland. Ravens coach John Harbaugh then attributed the absence to rest, but now the team's official injury report is listing 'back/knee' as the explanation for Jackson not practicing. Regardless, there hasn't been any indication of a serious injury, with Harbaugh's comments in particular suggesting the team isn't worried about Jackson missing a home game against the Broncos this Sunday.