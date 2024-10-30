Lamar Jackson Injury: May have core-muscle injury

Jackson wasn't at the media-access portion of Wednesday's practice, and he may be dealing with a groin or core-muscle injury, according to Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com.

Shaffer notes that Jackson seemed to have some discomfort in his groin or abdomen following Sunday's 29-24 loss at Cleveland. The Ravens will release their first Week 9 injury report later Wednesday, when it will become known whether Jackson missed practice entirely or ended up being a limited participant.