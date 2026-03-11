Lamar Jackson News: Agrees to contract restructure
Jackson and the Ravens are in agreement on a restructured contract to add $40 million of cap space for 2026, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Some of that cap space will go to DE Trey Hendrickson, who agreed to a four-year contract with the Ravens shortly after they backed out of a trade for Raiders DE Maxx Crosby (knee). The series of events hasn't made Baltimore popular around the league, but it could work out well for Jackson if the Ravens now keep the 14th overall pick and use it on a blocker or pass catcher. Either way, a contract restructure gives the team more flexibility in the absence of an extension (which may still come later this offseason).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lamar Jackson See More
-
Best Ball Strategy
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Rookie ADP Movement After the NFL Scouting Combine5 days ago
-
Best Ball Strategy
Best Ball Strategy: DraftKings Early Bird Best Ball12 days ago
-
Best Ball Strategy
DraftKings NFL Best Ball ADP: Jordyn Tyson Shines in Cross-Site ADP Comparison15 days ago
-
Best Ball Strategy
NFL Best Ball: Tight End Analysis + 2026 Rankings21 days ago
-
NFL Offseason Research
Fantasy Football Offseason Research: Kyle Pitts Could be Fool's Gold21 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lamar Jackson See More