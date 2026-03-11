Lamar Jackson News: Agrees to contract restructure

Jackson and the Ravens are in agreement on a restructured contract to add $40 million of cap space for 2026, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Some of that cap space will go to DE Trey Hendrickson, who agreed to a four-year contract with the Ravens shortly after they backed out of a trade for Raiders DE Maxx Crosby (knee). The series of events hasn't made Baltimore popular around the league, but it could work out well for Jackson if the Ravens now keep the 14th overall pick and use it on a blocker or pass catcher. Either way, a contract restructure gives the team more flexibility in the absence of an extension (which may still come later this offseason).