Lamar Jackson headshot

Lamar Jackson News: Agrees to contract restructure

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Jackson and the Ravens are in agreement on a restructured contract to add $40 million of cap space for 2026, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Some of that cap space will go to DE Trey Hendrickson, who agreed to a four-year contract with the Ravens shortly after they backed out of a trade for Raiders DE Maxx Crosby (knee). The series of events hasn't made Baltimore popular around the league, but it could work out well for Jackson if the Ravens now keep the 14th overall pick and use it on a blocker or pass catcher. Either way, a contract restructure gives the team more flexibility in the absence of an extension (which may still come later this offseason).

Lamar Jackson
Baltimore Ravens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lamar Jackson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lamar Jackson See More
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Rookie ADP Movement After the NFL Scouting Combine
NFL
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Rookie ADP Movement After the NFL Scouting Combine
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
5 days ago
Best Ball Strategy: DraftKings Early Bird Best Ball
NFL
Best Ball Strategy: DraftKings Early Bird Best Ball
Author Image
John McKechnie
12 days ago
DraftKings NFL Best Ball ADP: Jordyn Tyson Shines in Cross-Site ADP Comparison
NFL
DraftKings NFL Best Ball ADP: Jordyn Tyson Shines in Cross-Site ADP Comparison
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
15 days ago
NFL Best Ball: Tight End Analysis + 2026 Rankings
NFL
NFL Best Ball: Tight End Analysis + 2026 Rankings
Author Image
John McKechnie
21 days ago
Fantasy Football Offseason Research: Kyle Pitts Could be Fool's Gold
NFL
Fantasy Football Offseason Research: Kyle Pitts Could be Fool's Gold
Author Image
Jim Coventry
21 days ago