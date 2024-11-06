Fantasy Football
Lamar Jackson News: Avoids injury designation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

Jackson (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Thursday's game against the Bengals.

The team listed Jackson as a non-participant Tuesday before upgrading him to 'full' on Wednesday. Head coach John Harbaugh recently said the Ravens may limit Jackson's practice reps but haven't had any concern about minor knee and back injuries leading to missed games. Jackson gets a favorable Week 10 matchup with a Bengals defense that he roasted for 348 passing yards and four touchdowns Week 5 in a 41-38 overtime victory.

