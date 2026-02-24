Lamar Jackson headshot

Lamar Jackson News: Extension talks underway

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said Tuesday that he's confident a new contract extension with Jackson will be finalized this offseason, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Jackson signed a five-year, $260 million contract extension with Baltimore in April of 2023, but with his cap hit set to jump to $74.5 million for 2026 and 2027, it's due time for both sides to agree to a new state of the union. Re-signing the franchise quarterback to a new long-term deal will start out the tenure of new head coach Jesse Minter on stable ground. After his career year in 2024, Jackson encountered multiple hurdles in 2025, most notably missing four regular-season games due to injury. He finished the year with a lackluster 2,549 passing yards, 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions after throwing for over 4,000 yards and a 41:4 TD:INT the year prior, while also having his rushing totals decline to just 349 yards and two scores on 67 carries. The Ravens' top priority this offseason will be to position Jackson to bounce back to MVP-worthy levels in 2026.

Lamar Jackson
Baltimore Ravens
