Lamar Jackson News: Fires four TDs in wild OT win

Jackson completed 26 of 42 passes for 348 yards and four touchdowns while adding 55 rushing yards on 12 carries in Sunday's 41-38 overtime win over the Bengals.

In a wild back-and-forth affair that saw the Ravens fall into a 31-21 hole early in the fourth quarter, Jackson led the comeback by tossing two of his four TDs over the final 10 minutes of regulation. It's his best passing performance since he hung 321 yards and five touchdowns on the Dolphins in Week 17 of last season. The two-time NFL MVP will take an impressive 9:1 TD:INT through five games, plus another two scores on the ground, into what could be another barn burner in Week 6 against rookie phenom Jayden Daniels and the Commanders.