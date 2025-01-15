Fantasy Football
Lamar Jackson News: Not on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 15, 2025

Jackson isn't listed on the Ravens' injury report ahead of Sunday's divisional-round game against the Bills.

Per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, Jackson got kneed in the back during the second quarter of this past Saturday's wild-card win over the Steelers, but the star QB's practice reps weren't impacted at all Wednesday, setting the stage for him to face Buffalo on Sunday. While Jackson's status for the contest is secure, the availability of top wideout Zay Flowers (knee) -- who didn't practice -- is in question.

