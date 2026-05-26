Lamar Jackson News: Reports to OTAs
Jackson is present Tuesday for the second week of voluntary OTAs, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Jackson missed the first week of voluntary OTAs, but he was at the team facility for part of April to get his playbook and start the offensive install under new coordinator/playcaller Declan Doyle. Head coach Jesse Minter downplayed any concerns about Jackson missing the three OTA sessions last week, telling reporters that the QB "had a couple things going on" and "has been one of our leaders of the offseason program," per Ryan Mink of BaltimoreRavens.com.
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