Lamar Jackson headshot

Lamar Jackson News: Rushing approach this season TBD

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 29, 2026 at 1:29pm

When asked earlier this week whether he would continue to run less this coming season after logging a career-low 67 rushing attempts through 13 regular-season games in 2025, Jackson was noncommittal, Jamison Hensley of ESPN reports.

On that topic, Jackson indicated "whatever it takes to win. So whether I'm running less or running more, it's whatever it takes to win." It's worth noting that various injuries throughout the 2025 campaign affected the star QB's practice participation, including a hamstring issue that cropped up in Week 3 and led to Jackson missing three contests. Now that he's had the offseason to heal up, a healthy Jackson, in general, profiles as a bounce-back candidate in 2026, with a return to triple-digit carries plausible in the absence of injury setbacks. While Jackson declined to elaborate on how talks regarding a possible contract extension with the Ravens were going, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic relays the 29-year-old signal caller maintains he wants to remain with the franchise for the foreseeable future. "I love this organization. I love this city," Jackson said. "This is the team that drafted me, got a lot of love for me and I got a lot of love for this city and the team as well." Meanwhile, the two-time MVP has been a regular at Baltimore's voluntary offseason workout program, with an eye toward gaining familiarity with a new offensive scheme/system being implemented by the team's incoming coaching staff.

Lamar Jackson
Baltimore Ravens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lamar Jackson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lamar Jackson See More
Best Ball ADP Report: Malik Nabers Going Too Early on Underdog?
NFL
Best Ball ADP Report: Malik Nabers Going Too Early on Underdog?
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
Yesterday
Two Records Aaron Rodgers Can Break With Steelers This NFL Season
NFL
Two Records Aaron Rodgers Can Break With Steelers This NFL Season
Author Image
Thomas Leary
9 days ago
NFL Schedule Release: Implications for Best Ball Playoffs in Weeks 15-17
NFL
NFL Schedule Release: Implications for Best Ball Playoffs in Weeks 15-17
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
15 days ago
Underdog Best Ball Fantasy Football: May ADP Trends in Best Ball Mania
NFL
Underdog Best Ball Fantasy Football: May ADP Trends in Best Ball Mania
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
22 days ago
2026 NFL Draft: Fantasy Landing Spot Winners and Losers
NFL
2026 NFL Draft: Fantasy Landing Spot Winners and Losers
Author Image
Mario Puig
29 days ago