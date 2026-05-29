Lamar Jackson News: Rushing approach this season TBD

When asked earlier this week whether he would continue to run less this coming season after logging a career-low 67 rushing attempts through 13 regular-season games in 2025, Jackson was noncommittal, Jamison Hensley of ESPN reports.

On that topic, Jackson indicated "whatever it takes to win. So whether I'm running less or running more, it's whatever it takes to win." It's worth noting that various injuries throughout the 2025 campaign affected the star QB's practice participation, including a hamstring issue that cropped up in Week 3 and led to Jackson missing three contests. Now that he's had the offseason to heal up, a healthy Jackson, in general, profiles as a bounce-back candidate in 2026, with a return to triple-digit carries plausible in the absence of injury setbacks. While Jackson declined to elaborate on how talks regarding a possible contract extension with the Ravens were going, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic relays the 29-year-old signal caller maintains he wants to remain with the franchise for the foreseeable future. "I love this organization. I love this city," Jackson said. "This is the team that drafted me, got a lot of love for me and I got a lot of love for this city and the team as well." Meanwhile, the two-time MVP has been a regular at Baltimore's voluntary offseason workout program, with an eye toward gaining familiarity with a new offensive scheme/system being implemented by the team's incoming coaching staff.