Lamar Jackson News: Sets all-time QB rushing record

Jackson completed 10 of 15 passes for 168 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions and rushed four times for 87 yards and another score in the Ravens' 31-2 win over the Texans on Wednesday.

Jackson's contributions through the air were modest thanks to Derrick Henry and the defense doing the heavy lifting. However, Jackson made the most of his sparse opportunities as a passer, connecting with Isaiah Likely (nine yards) and Mark Andrews (one yard) for his pair of touchdown passes and also recording a 48-yard rush TD on his way to setting the all-time record for career rushing yards by a quarterback (6,110). Jackson and the offense appear to be peaking at the right time, considering Henry's production on the ground the last two games and Jackson's elite 27:2 TD:INT since Week 7. The Ravens will close out the regular season at home against the Browns on Sunday, Jan. 5.