The combination of Jackson's final line and the game's final score underscore the fact he wasn't able to offset his multiple mistakes with enough big plays. The two-time MVP saw more than half his completions (nine) and 142 of his passing yards go to the tight-end duo of Isaiah Likely and Mark Andrews, and two of his three turnovers led to a combined six points for Cincinnati. Jackson's passing yardage was his highest since Week 3, but he was clearly outplayed by Joe Burrow in the latter's return from a nine-game absence. The Ravens next face another divisional test at home, as the Steelers pay a visit for a Week 14 clash on Sunday, Dec. 7.