La'Mical Perine News: Headed to Pittsburgh

The Steelers signed Perine to the practice squad Tuesday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

Perine inked a one-year deal with the Steelers in May, but he was unable to make the 53-man roster at the end of training camp. He opted to sign with the Packers' practice squad but was let go by Green Bay on Sept. 10. Now in Pittsburgh, Perine adds depth to the Steelers' backfield, and he could be called up for Week 5 against the Cowboys if one or both of Jaylen Warren (knee) or Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) cannot play.