La'Mical Perine

La'Mical Perine News: Let go by Pittsburgh

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 29, 2024

The Steelers cut Perine from the practice squad Tuesday.

Perine caught on with the Steelers' practice squad Oct. 1 after being let go by the Packers on Sept. 10. The 2020 fourth-round pick will explore his options and look to sign with a team in need of running back depth. Perine appeared in five regular-season games for the Chiefs in 2023, accumulating 22 carries for 77 yards and three catches (on five targets) for 33 yards over that span.

La'Mical Perine
 Free Agent
