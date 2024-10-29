La'Mical Perine News: Let go by Pittsburgh

The Steelers cut Perine from the practice squad Tuesday.

Perine caught on with the Steelers' practice squad Oct. 1 after being let go by the Packers on Sept. 10. The 2020 fourth-round pick will explore his options and look to sign with a team in need of running back depth. Perine appeared in five regular-season games for the Chiefs in 2023, accumulating 22 carries for 77 yards and three catches (on five targets) for 33 yards over that span.