Lan Larison News: Makes impact as receiver Thursday

Larison gained just one yard on seven carries in Thursday's 13-13 preseason tie with the Colts, but he caught six of eight targets for 38 yards.

The undrafted running back out of UC Davis couldn't get anything going on the ground, but Larison's pass-catching chops stood out -- no other Patriot had more than three receptions on the night. His opportunities came with both TreVeyon Henderson and Rhamondre Stevenson getting the night off, but the performance may have boosted Larison's chances of beginning the season in the RB3 role. He has yet to make his NFL debut after spending his rookie season in 2025 on the IR due to foot surgery.