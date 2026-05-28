Lan Larison News: Participating in OTAs

Larison (foot) is participating in OTAs, Sophie Weller of Patriots Wire reports.

The running back suffered a season-ending foot injury during an August preseason game last year, but he appears to be healthy now. In fact, Larison seems to be leading the competition for the third running back spot behind Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson, per Weller. Jam Miller, Myles Montgomery and Terrell Jennings are also part of that competition.