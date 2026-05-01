Lance Mason News: Secures deal with Seattle

Mason signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent Friday.

Mason is coming off a senior season with Wisconsin during which he caught 30 passes for 398 yards and four touchdowns. Prior to that, he spent his first three campaigns at Missouri State. Mason is 6-foot-3 with reliable hands, but he isn't particularly quick or agile. Seattle's tight-end corps is led by AJ Barner and Elijah Arroyo, and Mason may be headed for a spot on the practice squad.