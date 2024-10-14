Lance McCutcheon News: Joins Steelers' practice squad

The Steelers signed McCutcheon to their practice squad Monday, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.

McCutcheon spent most of last season with the Jets' practice squad after appearing in 10 games with the Rams in 2022, primarily in a special-teams role. The Montana State product has found a new home in Pittsburgh and could be elevated to the active roster if the Steelers' wide receiver corps faces injuries at any point this season.